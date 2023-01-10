 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PropTech startup Brick&Bolt raises USD 10 million in funding

Jan 10, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

The company will utilise the fund to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months, according to a statement.

PropTech startup Brick&Bolt on Tuesday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 80 crore) from investors, including global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital.

This is the Series A2 round of funding.

Set up in 2018, Brick & Bolt follows an e-commerce model and provides end-to-end services, including home construction, construction for businesses and building materials.

It provides consumers with technological methods and processes that make home and commercial constructions simple, hassle-free and dependable.

"Our technology with workflow automation, BIM modelling and suite of 16+ tech applications uniquely positions us to scale at a rapid pace with predictable delivery. We are also in line to supply building materials for captive projects and contracts," said Jayesh Rajpurohit, co-founder of Brick&Bolt.