Prem Watsa-backed Digit Insurance files draft documents for Rs 3,500-crore IPO

Digit’s founder-Chairman Kamesh Goyal is a veteran of the insurance industry with close to 33 years’ work experience

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Digit Insurance has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO). As per the documents, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shared for an undisclosed amount.

Sources, however, said the total size of the IPO is likely to be around Rs 3,500 crore.

Digit is an insurance manufacturer and provides motor, health, travel, fire and other small-ticket insurance. Motor insurance makes up more than half of the startup’s gross written premiums. The startup was the first unicorn of 2021, a year that saw a boom with 44 new unicorns being minted.

The company may sell around Rs 250 crore of shares in a pre-IPO placement; share sale in the IPO will be lower if the pre-IPO happens, it said in DRHP.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Co., Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities will manage the issue.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for augmentation of our capital base and expansion of business and improving solvency margin and consequently solvency ratio. According to the insurance act, the firm is required to maintain a minimum solvency ratio of 1.50x. As of March 31, 2022, its solvency ratio was 2.01x.

As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the shareholders selling stake in the company through the offer for sale include promoter entity Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited, Nikita Mihir Vakharia, jointly with Mihir Atul Vakharia, Nikunj Hirendra Shah, jointly with Sohag Hirendra Shah and Subramaniam Vasudevan, jointly with Shanti Subramaniam.

Shareholders of Go Digit Infoworks Services include the company's Chairman and founder Kamesh Goyal, Goyal's Oben Ventures, and FAL Corporation which is part of Watsa's Fairfax Holdings.

For FY22, net loss for the company widened to Rs 295.86 crore versus Rs 122.76 crore last year.

Total assets under management increased 68 percent in FY22 to Rs 9393.88 crore from Rs 5590.10 crore a year ago. Gross Written Premiums (GWP) was at Rs 5,267.63 crore from Rs 3,243.39 crore.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol on July 25, chairman and founder Kamesh Goyal had said Digit Insurance would assess the timing of its IPO based on market conditions after the company completes five years since its inception in October.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) norms do not allow promoters to sell a stake before five years.

Fairfax has a number of investments in India including the Bengaluru International Airport, IIFL companies, Catholic Syrian Bank, National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Thomas Cook India. However, its only startup investment in India is Digit Insurance.

On being asked about his plans to unlock value from Fairfax's investment in Digit Insurance, Watsa had told Moneycontrol, "Kamesh is building a very good company over the long term. So when there was extra money, because the company is so good, there was a whole lineup of people wanting to provide capital and so Kamesh was able to do that. We're not like private equity. This is a company we're building for the long long run under Kamesh's leadership."

Digit has also applied to the IRDAI seeking licences to set up a life insurance and a reinsurance entity, both of which will function as separate entities. Both the new companies will have to raise funds separately, they will have their own management teams, Goyal had said.

Valued at $3.5 billion, the company raised a total of $284 million in 2021. Besides Fairfax Holdings, the company counts Sequoia Capital India, A91 Partners, Faering Capital, TVS Capital and cricketer Virat Kohli as its investors.