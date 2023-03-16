 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pratilipi to adapt its bestseller titles as audio books, shows for Amazon's Audible

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Pratilipi will produce and develop over 300 hours of content that will span a variety of genres such as romance, horror, thriller and mystery for Audible.

Amazon's audio streaming platform Audible on March 16 announced an agreement with digital storytelling platform Pratilipi to expand its library of audiobooks on the platform.

Under this deal, Pratilipi will adapt its literary bestsellers into audiobooks and audio shows that will be exclusively available on Audible for 18 months. The company will be producing and developing over 300 hours of content that will span a variety of genres such as romance, horror, thriller and mystery.

This includes popular titles such as Siyah, Bepanah Ishq, Kothewaali, which the firm said have collectively been read by over a million people. It also includes four marquee shows featuring some of India’s "celebrated personalities", Audible said in a statement.

“Pratilipi is a force to reckon with when it comes to storytelling and their literary masterpieces will be perfect additions to the Audible library.” said Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India.