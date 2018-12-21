App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Portea raises Rs 25 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital

Portea recently expanded its services to include a high-quality and comprehensive range of specialized home care called Portea Intensive and Specialized Care.

Moneycontrol News
Whatsapp

Healthcare firm Portea which offers technology led healthcare services has raised Rs 25 crore of venture debt from Alteria Capital.

Portea offers its services across four segments - primary care, chronic disease management, elder care and post-operative care.

"Providing affordable convenient healthcare services at home is a massive value proposition which is relevant for not just the Indian market but other emerging markets as well," said Vinod Murali, co-founder and managing partner, Alteria Capital.

Portea recently expanded its services to include a high-quality and comprehensive range of specialized home care called Portea Intensive and Specialized Care. The offerings include critical care at home, respiratory services, sleep apnea care, palliative care, cancer support services, post trauma care, and specialized rehab services.

Since inception, Portea has completed more than 2.5 million patient visits across 16 cities in India including Bangalore, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Indore. The company manages over 120,000 patient visits each month and works with more than 50 leading hospital partners, 15 pharma majors, and leading insurance companies in India.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Health Tech #Portea #Startup

