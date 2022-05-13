English
    PM Modi to unveil Madhya Pradesh's start-up policy today

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be present at the function, besides senior officials and start-up entrepreneurs.

    May 13, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Madhya Pradesh government’s new start-up policy and interact with a select group of entrepreneurs through video conference here on Friday evening, an official said.


    Madhya Pradesh has 1,937 start-ups recognised by the Union government and 45 per cent of them are run by women, the official said.



