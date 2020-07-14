Plum raises seed funding from a clutch of investors

Bengaluru-based group health insurance startup Plum has raised Rs 7 crore in seed funding from Incubate Fund along with Gemba Capital and Tracxn Labs. Angel investors like Abhijit Gupta and Ram Sahasranam of Praxify Health and a few others also participated in the round.

Plum is working in the space of health insurance and has an insurance distribution licence from the insurance regulator. It is currently working with nine insurance companies and has gathered over 100 companies as clients.

The startup offers group insurance products providing employers and employees with transparent pricing and good quality healthcare, claiming to calculate the insurance requirements of the company within an hour. Taking the current situation into account, Plum also offers COVID-19 cover as an offering to its clients

The company was founded in late 2019 by Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora. Poddar having graduated from Stanford University has worked with Google and McKinsey in the past. Arora led product and engineering teams at Freshworks before starting up. The founders were joined by Debankur Biswas who ran BIMA in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“With Plum, we want to enable every last company in India to provide a high-quality health cover to their employees, no matter how small or big they are...we want to be the de-facto platform for employee health insurance, initially in India, and later in other developing markets like SE Asia and Latin America,” said Poddar.