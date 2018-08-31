App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 03:12 PM IST

Playtoome receives Rs 2 crore in pre-Series A investment from Venture Catalysts

Founded by S Keerthivasan in 2016, Playtoome allows users to connect with their favourite stars and watch them perform live

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Playtoome, a live entertainment platform, raised Rs 2 crore pre-series A investment led by Venture Catalysts' angels Arihant Patni, Bhaskar Raju Konduru, CTO, Housejoy and others.

Founded by S Keerthivasan in 2016, Playtoome allows users to connect with their favourite stars and watch them perform live.

"The online live entertainment domain in India is growing at a rapid pace and will be a multimillion dollar opportunity in the near future. With a robust technological framework to support its operations, Playtoome is well-poised to capitalize on this emergent market sector," said Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder and President, Venture Catalysts.

"This association provides us with the capital infusion necessary to scale our operations to one hundred shows a month, and also unlocks access to key mentorship and networking opportunities critical to the growth of any emerging start-up," said S Keerthivasan, Founder and CEO, Playtoome.
#Startup #Venture Catalysts

