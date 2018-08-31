Playtoome receives Rs 2 crore in pre-Series A investment from Venture Catalysts

Founded by S Keerthivasan in 2016, Playtoome allows users to connect with their favourite stars and watch them perform live
Playtoome, a live entertainment platform, raised Rs 2 crore pre-series A investment led by Venture Catalysts' angels Arihant Patni, Bhaskar Raju Konduru, CTO, Housejoy and others.
Founded by S Keerthivasan in 2016, Playtoome allows users to connect with their favourite stars and watch them perform live.
"The online live entertainment domain in India is growing at a rapid pace and will be a multimillion dollar opportunity in the near future. With a robust technological framework to support its operations, Playtoome is well-poised to capitalize on this emergent market sector," said Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder and President, Venture Catalysts.