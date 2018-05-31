Pine Labs raises $125 million from Temasek and PayPal

Point-of-sale platform Pine Labs has raised $125 million from Singapore-based Temasek and digital payments company PayPal.

"We are teaming up with Temasek and PayPal at a time when the Indian payments market is at an inflection point.We are a leader in the offline payments space, a position that is critical in enabling the ecosystem of online payment products," said Lokvir Kapoor, Founder of Pine Labs.

Pine Labs plans to use Temasek's knowldege of financial services companies and its deep-rooted network in many Asian markets. Since it is also looking to add products to its portfolio, PayPal's expertise will come in handy.

"We are furthest ahead in this journey in India with an annualized gross transaction value of $15 billion on a base of approximately 300,000 payments acceptance points. This positions us as a critical and strategically important player in the offline-online convergence in India. Pine is also on track to originate over $1 billion of instant loans at point-of-sale terminals for card issuers and partner NBFCs this fiscal year, demonstrating the power and utility of our payments platform," said Vicky Bindra, CEO, Pine Labs.