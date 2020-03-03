Pine Labs names Amrish Rau as new Chief Executive Officer

Pine Labs, one of the largest merchant payment companies in India, has appointed former PayU India boss Amrish Rau as the Chief Executive Officer. Rau replaces Vicky Bindra, who quit the company earlier this year.

Bindra, who was moving back to the United States, would continue to advise Pine Labs in its strategic initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Rau comes with extensive experience in the digital payments space. After leading First Data Asia in its joint venture with ICICI Bank, Rau started a payments company, Citrus Pay that was acquired by Netherlands-headquartered PayU for $130 million in 2016.

Rau then assumed the role of CEO at PayU India and went on to be the in-charge of the company’s fintech investments and partnerships, a position he held until February.

A well-known angel investor, Rau has bet on a range of early stage startups, including credit-card payment company Cred, neo-banking platform Open and others.

"I am excited to welcome Amrish to the Pine Labs family. With Amrish’s ability to innovate, seek out options with channels and customers we believe Pine Labs can be a true global commerce platform," said Lokvir Kapoor, the founder of Pine Labs, who will now serve as the executive chairman.

Pine Labs, which started as an offline retail payment provider a decade ago, says it processes payments of $30 billion per year and serves around 1.4 lakh merchants across 4.5 lakh network points.

Under Bindra's leadership Pine Labs also ventured into the gift-card business by acquiring Qwikcilver in 2019 for $110 million. The idea is to create an omni-channel payments platform that offers gifting and credit.

"Using cloud technologies, Pine Labs wants to be all things commerce for merchants, help them save time and operate businesses efficiently," said Rau.