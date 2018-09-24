pi Ventures announces final fund close at Rs 225 cr 

pi Ventures, an early stage venture fund investing in artificial intelligence and IoT startups has announced the closure of its first fund at Rs 225 crore.It plans to invest the money across 18-20 startups in the field of health-tech, logistics, retail and fintech, among others in the next 3-4 years.

“India AI eco-system is at an interesting intersection of data, talent and market need. We are very excited to have an opportunity to back startups which are creating global solutions from India,” said Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures.

The fund is co-sponsored by In Color Capital of Canada.

It had raised Rs 40 crore from the UK government’s CDC Group as part of the initial tranche.