Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

pi Ventures announces final fund close at Rs 225 cr 

It plans to invest the money across 18-20 startups in the field of health-tech, logistics, retail and fin-tech among others in the next 3-4 years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



pi Ventures, an early stage venture fund investing in artificial intelligence and IoT startups has announced the closure of its first fund at Rs 225 crore.It plans to invest the money across 18-20 startups in the field of health-tech, logistics, retail and fintech, among others in the next 3-4 years.

“India AI eco-system is at an interesting intersection of data, talent and market need. We are very excited to have an opportunity to back startups which are creating global solutions from India,” said Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures.

The fund is co-sponsored by In Color Capital of Canada.

It had raised Rs 40 crore from the UK government’s CDC Group as part of the initial tranche.

The other key contributors to the fund include Chairman of Hero Enterprise Sunil Kant Munjal, International Finance Corporation, Electronic Development Fund (managed by Canbank Ventures), SIDBI and leading entrepreneurs like Mohandas Pai, Binny Bansal, Deep Kalra, Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Bhupen Shah among others.


So far, pi Ventures has invested in six startups including companies such as SigTuple, ten3t, NIRAMAI and Zenatix. 

 

The fund was founded by Manish Singhal and Umakant Soni in 2016.  Abishek Surendran joined in 2017 as a partner. Shamik Sharma, ex-chief product and technology officer at Myntra is also a partner in the fund.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #pi Ventures #Startup

