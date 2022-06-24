PhonePe's FY21 loss little changed even as revenues soar 85%

Representative image

Walmart Inc-owned payments unicorn PhonePe's consolidated net loss for 2020-21 (FY21) remained largely unchanged, even as the company reported a sharp rise in revenues, as its employee costs surged over two times during the period.

PhonePe reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,728 crore for FY21, against a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,771 crore a year earlier, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform, Tofler. During the year, the company reported an 85 percent rise in its revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore, the data showed.

PhonePe's employee benefit costs for the year jumped to Rs 1,235 crore from Rs 480 crore a year earlier, the data showed. According to Tofler, the share-based remuneration to the key management personnel for FY21 was Rs 608 Crore. However, the company halved its advertising and promotional expenses to Rs 535 crore from Rs 1,017 crore a year earlier.

The payments company, in April, had said that it processed more than 100 million transactions in a single day.

The Walmart and Flipkart-owned company plans to go public once its core businesses turn profitable, which it hopes to achieve by 2023. Currently, PhonePe is a leader in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with a 47 percent market share in monthly volumes.

UPI serves as an acquisition funnel for the startup to cross-sell other financial services including mutual funds and insurance.

In a recent interview, Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer of PhonePe had said, "We want to be at a stage where our new-age initiatives have achieved sufficient product-market fit and scale so that our revenue pools are diversified enough. I don't want to raise public money to experiment wildly."