English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    PhonePe's FY21 loss little changed even as revenues soar 85%

    PhonePe reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,728 crore for FY21, against a consolidated loss of Rs 1,771 crore a year earlier.

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    June 24, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Walmart Inc-owned payments unicorn PhonePe's consolidated net loss for 2020-21 (FY21) remained largely unchanged, even as the company reported a sharp rise in revenues, as its employee costs surged over two times during the period.

    PhonePe reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,728 crore for FY21, against a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,771 crore a year earlier, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform, Tofler. During the year, the company reported an 85 percent rise in its revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore, the data showed.

    PhonePe's employee benefit costs for the year jumped to Rs 1,235 crore from Rs 480 crore a year earlier, the data showed. According to Tofler, the share-based remuneration to the key management personnel for FY21 was Rs 608 Crore. However, the company halved its advertising and promotional expenses to Rs 535 crore from Rs 1,017 crore a year earlier.

    The payments company, in April, had said that it processed more than 100 million transactions in a single day.

    The Walmart and Flipkart-owned company plans to go public once its core businesses turn profitable, which it hopes to achieve by 2023. Currently, PhonePe is a leader in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with a 47 percent market share in monthly volumes.

    Close

    Related stories

    UPI serves as an acquisition funnel for the startup to cross-sell other financial services including mutual funds and insurance.

    In a recent interview, Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer of PhonePe had said, "We want to be at a stage where our new-age initiatives have achieved sufficient product-market fit and scale so that our revenue pools are diversified enough. I don't want to raise public money to experiment wildly."

     
    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Tags: ##digitalpayments #fintech #Flipkart #PhonePe #Sameer Nigam #startups #Unicorns #Walmart #Walmart Inc
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 08:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.