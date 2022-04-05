PhonePe to more than double employee count to 5,400 in next year

Bengaluru-based digital payments platform PhonePe plans to double its employee strength by the end of December as it taps a boom in online transactions, the company said on April 5.

The company, the market leader in transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has 2,600 employees and 2,800 open job positions across cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi it is seeking to fill.

It plans to raise its workforce to 5,200 by December and fill the remaining 200 positions in a year’s time from now.

PhonePe, owned by Flipkart and Walmart, plans to hire employees across engineering, products, analytics, business development, and sales.

“We are building a long-term sustainable organisation, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all,” said Manmeet Sandhu, head of human resources at PhonePe.

“PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry,” Sandhu added.

Founded in December 2015, PhonePe enjoys a majority share of 47 percent in the monthly volume of payments transactions on UPI). The fintech has more than 360 million registered users and one in four Indians is now using it.

The company recently announced the launch of Mothers@PhonePe, aimed at providing flexibility to mothers rejoining the workforce after a hiatus. It also launched Parents@PhonePe, a programme that covers secondary caregivers and seeks to promote a more balanced distribution of responsibilities between new parents.

Last year, PhonePe launched a diversity and inclusion initiative to increase the representation of women in leadership roles, as well as hire more from the LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex) community and people with disabilities.

In addition, PhonePe is also actively investing in PhonePe University -- a technology programme aimed at honing the skills of engineers.

PhonePe has digitised over 27 million offline merchants spread across Tier II, III, and IV cities and beyond, covering 99 percent of pin codes in the country. The company entered financial services in 2017, providing users with the option of buying 24-karat gold, and recently launched silver on its platform.