PhonePe calls off deal with Zest Money over due diligence concerns

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Mar 30, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

PhonePe initiated talks to acquire ZestMoney in November to bolster its digital lending forays

In January, PhonePe announced its mega fundraise of $1 billion and said that the company would be soon launching digital lending on its platform. (Representative Image)

Walmart-backed PhonePe has called off its deal with Zest Money over due diligence concerns, in what will be a huge setback for the buy-now-pay-later platform, which counts Goldman Sachs, PayU and Xiaomi, among others as its backers.

"The deal has been called off. There are some issues over due diligence and as of now, PhonePe is not going ahead with it," a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

PhonePe declined to comment on the development. ZestMoney was not immediately available for comment. Newspaper  Economic Times first reported the development.

ZestMoney facilitates Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loans by disbursing the purchase amount from the lending partner directly to the merchant, allowing the customer to repay the lender in installments.