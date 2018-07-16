PhonePe acquires billing and POS platform, Zopper Retail

PhonePe, a digital payment company announced the acquisition of Zopper Retail, a hyperlocal point of sale platform for small and medium business.

As a part of the acquisition, Neeraj Jain, Founder, and CEO of Zopper will join the PhonePe team as Head of Product, offline merchant solutions.

The company's transaction ecosystem comprises in-app, online and offline merchants. Investing in the growth of the digital transactions at offline merchant locations is an important part of the PhonePe's strategy.

“We welcome the Zopper Retail team to PhonePe and are excited leveraging their domain expertise to rapidly expand our offline merchant network across India. Zopper has a very strong technology and innovation DNA, and Neeraj and team are also a great culture fit for PhonePe. Zopper Retail is specifically designed to meet the needs of millions of small retailers in India, and their strategy ties in very well with our overall vision of making digital payments universally accepted across the country," said Sameer Nigam, CEO, PhonePe.

“PhonePe is a leader in the payments space and we are delighted to be joining forces with them. Zopper has a strong technology ethos and in PhonePe we have found a like-minded partner. By joining forces with PhonePe we strengthen our commitment to using technology for simplifying our merchant’s billing, payments and inventory management systems. Zopper’s other business line comprising of Affinity Programs and Extended Warranty will drive the growth of Zopper in the future, and Surjendu would be spearheading it,” said Neeraj Jain, CEO, Zopper.