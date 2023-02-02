PE/VC funding to Indian startups sinks to a 63-month low in January as funding winter worsens

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to Indian startups slumped to a 63-month low in January amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties, a trend that could continue for at least the first of 2023.

Indian startups raised $630 million in January from PE/VC investors across 121 deals, the lowest by value since September 2017, according to data shared by Venture Intelligence with Moneycontrol. In September 2017, startups raised $148.3 million across 39 deals, the data showed.

Investors have been going slow in funding high-growth ventures amid uncertainties caused by accelerating inflation, rising global interest rates, the specter of recession confronting the West, and the war in Europe that has disrupted supply chains.

Industry observers expect the slowdown to continue, at least in the near term, as investors wait for valuations to rationalise.

Nikhil Patwardhan