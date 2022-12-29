PE/VC firms seek ease of compliance to set up offshore funds at GIFT City

File image of the GIFT City near Ahmedabad, Gujarat

An industry body of the finance heads of PE/VC firms has sought easing of compliance and operational norms for setting up offshore funds at the GIFT City, with demands ranging from rationalising special economic zone norms for funds and fund managers to taxation and forex regulations.

The recently-formed Private Equity and Venture Capital CFO Association (PEVCCFOA) has held a series of meetings with officials of GIFT City and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to discuss the issues.

It was agreed to create a working group between IFSCA and PEVCCFOA, which will work closely to provide feedback to IFSCA on operational issues and suggestions on resolving them to make it simpler for businesses to operate from IFSC.

“The delegation discussed several operational matters related to establishment and operations of PE/VC funds from GIFT IFSC. A few suggestions on streamlining and simplification of operational matters in respect of the Fund industry were discussed,” the industry association said in a statement.

“IFSCA chairman mentioned about the continuous focus on digital adoption by the authority to simplify the application process and other day to day operational compliances in the future,” it added.