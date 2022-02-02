PE/VC firms asked for government as facilitator, will finalize names soon, FM says

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian startups have such innovative ideas that investors' money has found its way to them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 2 adding that the proposal to set up an expert committee to support private equity and venture capital firms came after the industry made presentations asking the government to become a facilitator.

"In two different consultations, one with the Prime Minister and one with me, the private equity people in India and the venture capitalists did suggest that there are quite a few things on which they expect the role of the government to be a facilitator. We saw the potential in their presentation," Sitharaman said in an exclusive conversation with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

"The speed with which several Indian startups could become unicorns, the innovative ideas they have is so substantive that funding has reached them," she added.

The finance minister was speaking a day after the Budget presentation where she announced the setting up of an expert panel to encourage venture capital and private equity investments, following a record-breaking 2021 for PE/VC investments in India.

The government, via this panel, will examine "appropriate measures" to scale up investments, indicating more policies that could help investors who are pouring foreign capital into Indian companies.

"The funding exists in India and that funding reaches them is the message that I want to (give)," Sitharaman said.

In 2021, companies raised $77 billion of venture capital and private equity, more than 60% compared to 2020, and 154% higher if Reliance Jio's exceptional fundraising spree was counted, according to an EY report.

Internet startups particularly drove the funding surge, with 43 unicorns (private companies valued at over a billion dollars) in 2021 alone, compared to 11 in the previous year.

New investors, including hedge funds, mutual funds, and other financial institutions also backed private companies which were planning for a stock market listing.

The committee will have experts from the relevant fields who will engage with the private equity and venture capital funds on the future course of action.