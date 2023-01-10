 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PE firms increasing focus on revenue and profitability in funding evaluations: KreditBee’s Madhusudan Ekambaram

Nikhil Patwardhan & Bhavya Dilipkumar
Bengaluru / Jan 10, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

In a candid interview with Moneycontrol, KreditBee co-founder and CEO Madhusudan Ekambaram said that he intends to take the company public in three years. He also shared the rationale behind raising funds and provided an overview of the company's revenue and profit numbers.

KreditBee, a digital-first lending platform for salaried and self-employed individuals, raised one of the largest funding rounds in recent times last week, kicking off 2023 on a high note for fintech startups.

The company raised $100 million in its extended Series D funding round, bringing the total round amount to $200 million at an undisclosed valuation. Advent International, one of the world's largest PE (private equity) funds, invested about $100 million as part of the round, which also included participation from Japan's largest bank, MUFG Bank.

What was the objective behind the fundraise and how do you plan to use the funds?

So, for us, the equity fundraise was inevitable. We borrow from banks and do onward lending and as per the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) guidelines, for every dollar of equity, we can raise seven dollars of debt. So the AUM (assets under management) can be $8. But this isn’t practical. For secured lending, you can leverage up to 6x, but for unsecured lending, a category which we cater to, generally, it is 3-3.5x. This is what even the market appreciates.

As a result, every growing lending business faces the issue of equity-to-debt leverage. We hit the thresholds we had set for ourselves, we were almost at a 4x leverage on our equity and what we wanted to maintain was a 3-3.5x leverage, so we had to go for the equity fundraising.