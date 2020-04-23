App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PayU Credit appoints 2 executives to beef up top deck

Anup Agrawal will head business, Vikas Sekhri will be the chief product officer.

Pratik Bhakta

PayU Credit India, the digital lending arm of payments major PayU India, on April 23 appointed Anup Agrawal its business head and Vikas Sekhri the chief product officer, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its business in India.

Agrawal will lead the buy now, pay later business of PayU, strengthening local credit ecosystem and scale up operations. He has a rich experience in the retail lending, having worked with Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, Reliance Jio and InCred.

Sekhri, on the other hand, launched CashCare, a consumer lending platform, in 2015, that was acquired by EarlySalary three years later. A Wharton Business School alumnus, Sekhri has more than 16 years of experience in financial services and investments.

Based in Bengaluru, Sekhri will be looking after new product innovations at PayU Credit.

“Anup holds an in-depth understanding of the banking industry…Vikas, on the other hand, comes with rich experience across payment, credit, marketing, and technology, both will be helping PayU Credit India enable a secure and quick-access credit environment that surpasses industry standards in the country,” PayU Finance CEO Prashanth Ranganathan.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Anup Agrawal #PayU Credit #PayU India #startups #Vikas Sekhri

