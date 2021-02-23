PayU-backed Fisdom acquires IT return filing startup Tax2win

Post the acquisition, Tax2win will continue to operate independently.

PayU-backed wealth management company Fisdom has acquired Jaipur-based online income tax return filing platform Tax2win for an undisclosed amount.

This move marks Fisdom’s entry into tax solutions segment, as part of the company’s plan to offer financial services for its customers and partners.

Tax2win enables customers to plan and file income tax returns. It offers tax filing and post filing services to individuals as well as small businesses.

Besides PayU, Fisdom also counts investors such as Quina Capital and Saama Capital.

“The acquisition of Tax2win further enhances Fisdom's position as a leading wealth tech company in India and is in line with the company’s strategic goal to offer a complete suite of financial services for its customers and partners. The company has a strong management team led by experienced and passionate founders," said Subramanya SV, Co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom.

Tax2win has partnered with several platforms like CSC, e-mitra, Sahaj, digital platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and banks like SBI to offer tax filing services to their customers and employees.

