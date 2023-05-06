Paytm will use generative AI in fraud detection, customer care and onboarding: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm

Paytm will enable generative artificial intelligence on a new tech platform that it has built over the last one year in areas like fraud detection, customer care and customer onboarding, the fintech company's founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma told analysts in a post-earnings call on May 6.

"We are enabling generative AI on the platform... This incredible tech will change how we will use server-side components. For example, imagine the internet being searched by Yahoo and the difference that came with Google. That is the kind of leap that will see. A large number of products will come in the future," Sharma said.

"Generative AI will do a lot of work of humans from onboarding to customer care and fraud detection. Not only will those things become more efficient, but also help the business to scale to a new level of solutions," he added.

In simple terms, AI is the ability of machines to perform certain tasks like translating languages, analysing data (text, audio, video, code, etc), etc., somewhat like human beings but at a larger scale. Generative AI, specifically, refers to producing new content, code, synthetic data, etc., either automatically (based on a programme, e.g.) or based on a prompt (text or image, e.g.) given by the user.

Moneycontrol reported that the country's IT services firms are betting big on generative AI. Top companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra have been actively sharing their plans and outlook on the big AI opportunity.

Paytm executives also said that the company's new tech platform is fully indigenously developed, will be capable to carrying out 10 times the number of current transactions and is expected to be more cost efficient.

"Others who have not invested in tech will fall behind us even as the market grows," said Sharma.

The company's revenue rose 52 percent to Rs 2,335 crore in the March quarter (Q4) while loss narrowed to Rs 168 crore from Rs 763 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s payments services revenue grew by 41 percent YoY to Rs 1,467 crore in Q4FY23. Excluding prior quarters’ UPI incentive from the government, payments revenue grew 28 percent YoY.

The company said that it has improved its payments segment profitability with Q4FY23 net payment margin expanding 158 percent YoY to Rs 687 crore while the net payments margin was Rs 554 crore, up 107 percent YoY after excluding the previous quarters’ UPI incentive. In FY23, the company’s net payments margin grew 2.9X to Rs 1,970 crore.

Paytm’s gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 40 percent YoY at Rs 3.62 lakh crore in Q4 FY 2023. With a focus on creating additional payment monetisation, the company’s subscription revenues continue to grow with 68 lakh merchants paying for device subscriptions as of March 2023, almost doubling its growth YoY from 29 lakh as of March 2022.