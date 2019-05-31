App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm payments gateway records 400 million monthly transactions

The Softbank-backed company claims to have witnessed 3x growth in the number of transactions over the last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
E-commerce and digital payment platform Paytm recorded over 400 million transactions on its payments gateway (PG) business on a monthly basis, the company said on May 31.

 

"Paytm PG is significantly ahead of the competition with the largest volume and the largest merchant base. It processed over 400 million transactions for merchants each month, which is five times higher than the next largest player," the company statement read.

"We continue to witness impressive growth in transactions through the Paytm PG across fast-growing categories such as transportation, food delivery, gaming as well as existing large verticals of travel and telecom," Kiran Vasireddy, chief operating officer of Paytm said.

Paytm counts leading e-merchant and PGs such as IRCTC, Zomato, Oyo, Grofers, Big Basket, PVR, Club Factory, Dominos, and Idea among others as its competitors.

First Published on May 31, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #PayTm #Startup #Zomato

