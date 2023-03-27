 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm Payments Bank wallets become interoperable after NPCI guidelines

Mar 27, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST

Paytm will benefit from lower interchange fees paid to PPBL for Paytm wallet

Paytm Payments Bank is an associate of One97 Communications

Paytm Payments Bank on March 27 said that its payments wallets are now interoperable with other wallets and that it will now earn 1.1 percent of transactions as interchange revenue when its customers make payments to merchants on other payment aggregators or banks.

The National Payments Corporation of India, the de-facto regulatory body of the united payments interface (UPI), had announced wallet interoperability guidelines last week.

“The bank will pay 15 basis points (bps) of charges for adding more than Rs 2,000 using UPI, and in turn will also earn 15 bps when any other wallets use the bank to add more than Rs 2,000 using UPI,” the company said.

Paytm Payments Bank is an associate of One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm. It claims to have been the top UPI beneficiary bank for 21 months in a row and registered 1,657.41 million transactions in February 2023.