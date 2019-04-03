App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 10 crore savings account by March: Satish Gupta 

As on date, the Paytm Payments Bank has 4.4 crore savings bank account with deposit of over Rs 400 crore; and there are as many as 26 crore wallet accounts.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Priyanka Sahay 

Moneycontrol News 

Paytm Payments Bank launched its second branch on Wednesday, almost two years after setting up its first branch in May 2017. With over 4.4 crore savings account and Rs 2,000 crore in overall customer deposits, the company claims to be having 35-40 percent of the market share in the payments bank space. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Satish Kumar Gupta, chief executive officer talks about the vision of the payments bank and the company's recent issues with the Reserve Bank of India.

Q. How many savings account are you targeting by March 2020?

Satish Gupta: We have a target of taking this 4.4 crore to 10 crore by March 2020. We also have 26 crore wallet customers. That will also go to somewhere around 40 crore.

related news

Q. Out of 4.4 crore saving accounts, how many are zero balance accounts?

Satish Gupta: There may be a good number of them but it doesn’t actually mean that they are the zero balance accounts. They connected to the money and used the money. So most of these accounts are like that. So we cannot call them really zero balance accounts. There are good number of transactions happening on those accounts although balance may not be much. We believe more in transactions than in balance size.

Q. What led to the delay in the launch of the second branch? The first one was launched in May 2017.

Satish Gupta: We believe in the theory of do it yourself. Our customers can download the app and enable themselves to do a KYC at a nearby location and they are good to go. So this is a branch that we have opened after a lot of thinking is to just get an experience. We believe in digitization and the branches come with a lot of cost. It is an experience we are trying to get with this branch on whether we need other branches or not. We will decide that after we see the performance of this and the need of the people.

Q. So how many more branches will up set up by March 2020?

Satish Gupta: May not be much.

Q. What is your vision with Paytm Payments Bank?

Satish Gupta: So the brand is already well received by people and the plan is to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy. Bringing half a billion does not mean that we will open their accounts. It means that we will enable them to do financial transactions. We will enable them to do cashless transactions. We will enable them to grow the economy when the economy goes cashless, the economy grows because each transaction has a trail.

Q. Paytm Payments Bank had some troubles last year when RBI barred you from on-boarding new customers. What was the whole issue? How did it impact the company?

Satish Gupta: May be those were the primitive days when we got opened in 2017 and RBI found that probably there were a few violations. Certainly at the end of it when we explained to the RBI, they allowed us to start operations. And unlike other payments bank our submission was accepted by the RBI and there was no fine put up on Paytm Payments Bank for violations unlike others. All other (payments bank) where there were violations and restrictions, they were lifted after the inquiry and fine was put on to them. But for us, they accepted our submission, they allowed us the operations but there was no fine.

Q. Is KYC back in full swing now?

Satish Gupta: No it was not in full swing, but now it will be because in the meantime the RBI judgement on the Aadhaar came, by the virtue of which we could not do the eKYC of the customers and the speed went down. But now we are picking up. Now eKYC is permitted by the government of India through an ordinance. They have enabled it only in March. Now we are ramping up the numbers.

Q. We were told that Paytm Payments Bank was supposed to open salary accounts as well. Even the salaries of its own employees were to be disbursed through these accounts.

Satish Gupta: That has already started. Paytm Payments Bank has 1,300 onroll employees, all of them get their salaries in their accounts. We have started opening the salary accounts as well. We have already opened 30,000 salary accounts. There is a good growth expected there currently. I may not be knowing the exact numbers immediately but (we would have tied up with) over 100 (corporates). We target to have more than a million accounts by March 2020.

Q. We get to learn that RBI was not happy with the close connection Paytm Payments Bank had with One 97 Communications. Over the last few months what measures have been taken to keep these two companies at arm's length?

Satish Gupta: That was the issue highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India. We have taken several steps. First and foremost, we have moved into an independent building where all the staff sits. All functions of the bank are done by the bank's people. There is no access that One97 Communications has to any of the bank's data. The bank is operating independently through the wise board which we have. There is a complete arm's length that has been created.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Business #India #PayTm #Paytm Payments Bank #Startup

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Those Accused of Sedition Should not be Allowed to Enter Parliament, S ...

Chinese Super League Sees Record 10 Red Cards in 24 Matches, Hands Len ...

'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him D ...

IPL 2019 | Umpires Have to Keep an Eye on Substitutions: Kaif

Not All People of a Caste Vote One Way: Nitish Kumar Says 'Work' Will ...

Rahul Takes Credit for Stopping Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Asks ...

Farah Khan's Next Film to be a 'Big Bollywood Musical'

India Women Beat Indonesia 2-0 in Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Opener

Centre Snubs EC, Says Objections over Electoral Bond 'Without Legal or ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad tomorrow: Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chi ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.