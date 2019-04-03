Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 10 crore savings account by March: Satish Gupta 

Moneycontrol News

Paytm Payments Bank launched its second branch on Wednesday, almost two years after setting up its first branch in May 2017. With over 4.4 crore savings account and Rs 2,000 crore in overall customer deposits, the company claims to be having 35-40 percent of the market share in the payments bank space. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Satish Kumar Gupta, chief executive officer talks about the vision of the payments bank and the company's recent issues with the Reserve Bank of India.

Q. How many savings account are you targeting by March 2020?

Satish Gupta: We have a target of taking this 4.4 crore to 10 crore by March 2020. We also have 26 crore wallet customers. That will also go to somewhere around 40 crore.

Q. Out of 4.4 crore saving accounts, how many are zero balance accounts?

Satish Gupta: There may be a good number of them but it doesn’t actually mean that they are the zero balance accounts. They connected to the money and used the money. So most of these accounts are like that. So we cannot call them really zero balance accounts. There are good number of transactions happening on those accounts although balance may not be much. We believe more in transactions than in balance size.

Q. What led to the delay in the launch of the second branch? The first one was launched in May 2017.

Satish Gupta: We believe in the theory of do it yourself. Our customers can download the app and enable themselves to do a KYC at a nearby location and they are good to go. So this is a branch that we have opened after a lot of thinking is to just get an experience. We believe in digitization and the branches come with a lot of cost. It is an experience we are trying to get with this branch on whether we need other branches or not. We will decide that after we see the performance of this and the need of the people.

Q. So how many more branches will up set up by March 2020?

Satish Gupta: May not be much.

Q. What is your vision with Paytm Payments Bank?

Satish Gupta: So the brand is already well received by people and the plan is to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy. Bringing half a billion does not mean that we will open their accounts. It means that we will enable them to do financial transactions. We will enable them to do cashless transactions. We will enable them to grow the economy when the economy goes cashless, the economy grows because each transaction has a trail.

Q. Paytm Payments Bank had some troubles last year when RBI barred you from on-boarding new customers. What was the whole issue? How did it impact the company?

Satish Gupta: May be those were the primitive days when we got opened in 2017 and RBI found that probably there were a few violations. Certainly at the end of it when we explained to the RBI, they allowed us to start operations. And unlike other payments bank our submission was accepted by the RBI and there was no fine put up on Paytm Payments Bank for violations unlike others. All other (payments bank) where there were violations and restrictions, they were lifted after the inquiry and fine was put on to them. But for us, they accepted our submission, they allowed us the operations but there was no fine.

Q. Is KYC back in full swing now?

Satish Gupta: No it was not in full swing, but now it will be because in the meantime the RBI judgement on the Aadhaar came, by the virtue of which we could not do the eKYC of the customers and the speed went down. But now we are picking up. Now eKYC is permitted by the government of India through an ordinance. They have enabled it only in March. Now we are ramping up the numbers.

Q. We were told that Paytm Payments Bank was supposed to open salary accounts as well. Even the salaries of its own employees were to be disbursed through these accounts.

Satish Gupta: That has already started. Paytm Payments Bank has 1,300 onroll employees, all of them get their salaries in their accounts. We have started opening the salary accounts as well. We have already opened 30,000 salary accounts. There is a good growth expected there currently. I may not be knowing the exact numbers immediately but (we would have tied up with) over 100 (corporates). We target to have more than a million accounts by March 2020.

Q. We get to learn that RBI was not happy with the close connection Paytm Payments Bank had with One 97 Communications. Over the last few months what measures have been taken to keep these two companies at arm's length?

Satish Gupta: That was the issue highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India. We have taken several steps. First and foremost, we have moved into an independent building where all the staff sits. All functions of the bank are done by the bank's people. There is no access that One97 Communications has to any of the bank's data. The bank is operating independently through the wise board which we have. There is a complete arm's length that has been created.