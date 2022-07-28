Paytm Mall customers receive alerts about 2020 data breach, company denies

Paytm Mall on July 27 denied that its customers' data was compromised in a breach in the year 2020. The company put out the statement after customers received notifications from the website haveibeenpwned.com, saying nearly 34 lakh user accounts fell prey to a Paytm-related data breach.

The data was also picked by Mozilla Firefox Monitor, which added the breach to its website. The website, which allows customers to verify if their data has been compromised, added Paytm to its list of the latest breaches on July 26.

"The data of our users is completely safe and claims related to data leak in the year 2020 are completely false and unsubstantiated. A fake dump uploaded on the platform haveibeenpwned.com appears to wrongly alert of a data breach on Firefox browser. We are getting in touch with Firefox and the platform to resolve the matter,” a Paytm Mall spokesperson said.

Multiple Paytm customers took to Twitter on July 27 after receiving alerts from haveibeenpwned.com or Firefox Monitor, which said that users' date of birth, email address, location, income levels, name, phone number and purchase history were compromised.

“Indian payment provider Paytm was reported breached in Aug 2020. Data covered 3.4 million unique email addresses along with names, phone numbers, genders, dates of birth, income levels and previous purchases,” the website tweeted.

In 2020, Paytm denied that its user data was compromised after US-based online intelligence firm Cyble said a hacker group, "John Wick", had gained unrestricted access to Paytm Mall's databases.

Cyble also said the group had demanded a ransom after the hack. At the time, Paytm Mall had said it investigated the claims and found them to be false.

Paytm also sent a legal notice to Cyble, alleging defamation.​