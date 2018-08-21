App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm launches AI Cloud for India, partners Alibaba for cloud computing infrastructure

Paytm AI Cloud processes and stores all their consumer data locally in servers located only in India while conforming to the highest security and privacy standards

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One97 Communications Limited has partnered Alibaba to launch artificial intellingence-based cloud computing platform ‘Paytm AI Cloud for India’ for developers, startups and enterprises.  The platform offers business-centric apps for organisations that need high-quality solutions for cloud computing, ready-to-use services to automate workflow, easy to integrate payments, among others.

The company said Paytm AI Cloud processes and stores all their consumer data locally in servers located only in India while conforming to the highest security and privacy standards.

“Every new-age organisation needs to be AI-enabled.... They need growth engines to acquire customers, engage one-to-one with them, and AI empowered systems to predict their business," said Sujit Kumar Mishra, Vice President, Paytm.

The company will soon offer enterprise messaging solution in partnership with DingTalk.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Alibaba #cloud computing #PayTm #Startup

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.