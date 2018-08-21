Paytm launches AI Cloud for India, partners Alibaba for cloud computing infrastructure

One97 Communications Limited has partnered Alibaba to launch artificial intellingence-based cloud computing platform ‘Paytm AI Cloud for India’ for developers, startups and enterprises. The platform offers business-centric apps for organisations that need high-quality solutions for cloud computing, ready-to-use services to automate workflow, easy to integrate payments, among others.

The company said Paytm AI Cloud processes and stores all their consumer data locally in servers located only in India while conforming to the highest security and privacy standards.

“Every new-age organisation needs to be AI-enabled.... They need growth engines to acquire customers, engage one-to-one with them, and AI empowered systems to predict their business," said Sujit Kumar Mishra, Vice President, Paytm.

The company will soon offer enterprise messaging solution in partnership with DingTalk.