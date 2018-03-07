App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 07, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm gets SEBI approval for wealth management arm, to launch a separate app

It will also have a separate app available for both Android and iOS. It is allowing users to sign up for early access by its website paytmmoney.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mobile payments company, Paytm, has got an approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to roll out its investment advisory arm, Paytm Money.

The license will allow the company to roll out investment and wealth management products across the country.

The platform has planned a limited roll out of investment products starting with direct mutual fund investments with zero commissions that will offer customers maximum returns on their investments.

It will also launch a separate app, available for both Android and iOS users. Users can get early access on its website paytmmoney.com.

Pravin Jadhav, Senior Vice-President, Paytm Money said: "We are committed to our mission to make wealth management easier and more accessible for the masses. The SEBI approval of our request for an investment adviser licence puts us on track for our planned launch date of April. We are working with our partners to ensure our customers the simplest and most transparent consumer experience ever available in India.”

The company is currently completing integration with the respective compliance and regulatory authorities for Know Your Customer (KYC) under SEBI guidelines.

With Paytm Money, the company aims to cover the entire spectrum of wealth management, and plans to add more investment offerings, going forward.

tags #PayTm #SEBI #Startup

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC