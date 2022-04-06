Paytm CEO writes letter to shareholders targeting breakeven in six quarters: Read full text here

As Paytm CEO intends to claim stock options once -- and only once -- shares cross the IPO level and as the fintech clocks 6x growth in loan disbursals in FY22 with monthly users on the app climbing a peak, we take a good look at the letter Vijay Shekhar Sharma sent to investors revealing all this and much more.

"We should be operating EBITDA breakeven in next 6 quarters (i.e. EBITDA before ESOP cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023), well ahead of estimates by most analysts," Sharma hoped in the letter.

Here goes the missive in full:

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to share our update of operating metrics for the fourth quarter. Our team’s phenomenal execution is evident in acceleration of monthly transacting users to over 70 million, adoption of 2.9 million devices by our merchants and disbursement of over 6.5 million loans per quarter through our platform.

While we will publish our fiscal 2022 financial results in due course, we are encouraged by our business momentum, scale of monetisation and operating leverage. We expect this to continue, and I believe we should be operating EBITDA breakeven in the next 6 quarters (i.e. EBITDA before ESOP cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023) well ahead of estimates by most analysts. Importantly, we are going to achieve this

without compromising any of our growth plans.

Against the backdrop of volatile market conditions for high growth stocks globally, our shares are down significantly from the IPO price. Rest assured, the entire Paytm team is committed to build a large, profitable company and to create long-term shareholder value.

Aligned with this, my stock grants will be vested to me only when our market cap has crossed the IPO level on a sustained basis.

I am proud of the talent that we have in our company, and our culture of being ambitious and entrepreneurial. We continue to expand our team with great talent from both the technology and finance industries.

We remain grateful for the support of our shareholders.

Best,

Vijay Shekhar Sharma,

Founder and CEO, Paytm