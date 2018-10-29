Paytm calling Sonia Dhawan 'conduit' to a conspiracy validates that she's being framed, says her lawyer

Paytm's stance that Sonia Dhawan could be conduit to someone else's bigger conspiracy is a validation of the argument that Dhawan and her husband were being framed, her lawyer Prashant Tripathi told Moneycontrol, adding that he is likely to appeal for bail again this week.

“Basically they want to reconfirm whatever has been said. I was clear from day one that this is a bigger controversy than has been made out to be. It requires a genuine investigation into the entire series of events,” he said.

Dhawan, a long-time secretary of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and the vice president, corporate communications of online payments firm Paytm was arrested from Paytm's office in Noida, a week ago for allegedly being a part of an extortion bid.

“Probably after we put up the argument in court, spoke to the media ... the realisation would have cropped in. The company has realised that definitely there is something fishier because they could relate to our argument. They could relate to our stand that my clients by no means were solely and wholly to be blamed for the entire mess that has been created,” he added.

After days of silence, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive of Paytm last week commented on the issue. He said that he was “shocked and surprised” besides suggesting that Dhawan was conduit of someone else's bigger plan.

Ajay Shekhar Sharma, brother of Vijay Shekhar Sharma told Moneycontrol last week that a person from Kolkata had tried to extort Rs 20 crore by threatening to leak out "some photos and personal financial details" of his brother.

Ajay Shekhar Sharma also said that the person identified as Rohit Chomal from Kolkata apparently took the names of Dhawan, her husband Rupak Jain and an admin resource of Paytm, Devendra Kumar stating that they were the people behind the plot.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol on Sunday, Manoj Panth, SHO, Sector 20, Noida said that Chomal was still at large. "The fourth accused hasn't been caught. He was not to be found in his home and we are trying to track him through his mobile. The Kolkata police is also helping us," he said.

Meanwhile, Dhawan's lawyer is likely to appeal for bail again this week once he gets a go ahead from the family. The first appeal was rejected by the Gautam Budh Nagar court after which the three accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused have denied all allegations. “They are no way connected to the phone calls etc. It has absolutely nothing to do with them,” Tripathi said.

Last week, Tripathi had also alleged that the promoters of Paytm were pressurising her to sell her stake in the company.

According to data shared by PaperVc with Moneycontrol, Dhawan has employee stock option plans (ESOPs) to the tune of 0.004 percent in One97 Communications and 0.02 percent in Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd, the two companies held under the group.

The cumulative value of the shares as per Paytm's current valuation stood around Rs 3.2 crore.

She is expected to have more ESOPs in other group entities.