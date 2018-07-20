PaySense raises $18 million in Series B round led by PayU

Digital payments service provider PayU on Friday said it has led the $18 million Series B round raised by payments startup PaySense.

PaySense provides Indian consumers access to a credit line based on an alternative-data decisioning model. It utilizes India Stack to create a digitized infrastructure across government and business services in India.

Last year, PayU and Nexus Ventures had participated in the Series A round of the firm.

Headquartered in Mumbai, PaySense targets to become the leading risk assessment provider for over 160 million Indian households, currently underserved by traditional credit avenues. It leverages millions of data points to profile individuals based on their financial behaviors within a social graph of a vast number of potential borrowers.

Vedanta says Tuticorin copper smelter shutdown could cost $100 million: TV “The consumer lending market in India is ripe for disruption and this capital will equip us to focus on this huge, untapped market potential,” said Prashanth Ranganathan, co-founder and CEO, PaySense PaySense will continue to invest in technology and team post the investment. “We are excited to continue to synergize forces with PaySense and are positive that this investment will help us strengthen our position in the consumer lending space in India. We believe India’s fintech story is just getting started and will continue to invest in this space,” said Fady Abdel-Nour, global head, M&A and Investments, Naspers' PayU.