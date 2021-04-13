English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Payment platform Pine Labs buys Singapore-based Fave for $45 million: Report

Fave’s investors will receive an all-cash payout, while founders and key Fave employees will receive both cash and Pine Labs shares.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Merchant payment platform Pine Labs said it had bought Singapore-based loyalty cashback startup Fave for $45 million, in a bid to expand its presence in the consumer payment category in India and Southeast Asian markets.

As a result, Fave will now bring its consumer loyalty offering to India, via the launch of a separate app for these consumers, LiveMint reported.

Fave’s investors will receive an all-cash payout, while founders and key Fave employees will receive both cash and Pine Labs shares.

Pine Labs had earlier entered into a strategic partnership with Fave to strengthen its presence in India.

As a result of the partnership, Pine Labs was given access to Fave's fintech platform which offers QR code payments to restaurants and retailers in Southeast Asia.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Pine Labs invests, ties up with Southeast Asian fintech startup Fave

Fave's QR code was set to be integrated with Pine Labs's terminals to enable a seamless payments experience for consumers.

However, for Fave's launch in India, it will be offering a unified payments interface (UPI)-based payments for Indian consumers, pending approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the report said.

Speaking to LiveMint, B Amrish, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that more offline merchants want to create engagement programmes with their existing customers to boost loyalty and store walk-ins.

"Through Fave, consumers can be apprised of these benefits under one ecosystem, assisted by Pine Labs’ deep partnership with these merchants," he said.

This acquisition would help bolster growth for both firms in Asia, unlocking massive consumer opportunities across domains of retail, food & beverage, fashion and FMCG, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Fave #Pine Labs #Startup
first published: Apr 13, 2021 03:55 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.