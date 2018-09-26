Oyo to invest significant amount of $800-million fund-raise to upgrade partner hotels

Oyo which raised $800 million in a round led by internal investor SoftBank plans to invest a significant amount of this money in upgrading the assets of its hotel partners in China, according to a senior executive of the company.

"Majority of capital will be used to help in transformation and upgradation of assets. We will also be using a significant part of the funds to set up Oyo skill institutes to train our hotel staff, so that they maintain high service quality standards," Abhishek Gupta, Chief Finance Officer of Oyo told Moneycontrolin an email response to Moneycontrol.

Gupta, however, categorically denied if the company would offer minimum guarantee to the hotel owners. Minimum guarantee is a well-known capital guzzling exercise used by startups to attract suppliers. For instance, companies offer the hotel owners an assurance of a minimum monetary compensation even if a portion of the inventory is not sold.

Oyo started off by offering aggressive minimum guarantees to partner hotels. The company however claims that it doesn't engage with hotel owners this way anymore and sticks to revenue share model. "We do not provide guarantees in China. Our commitment to our hotel partners is to offer the best possible transformation and upgradation of the property, operational expertise, and revenue management, etc., as a part of our franchising or leasing arrangement," Gupta said. related news Ola boosts safety measures, launches real-time monitoring

OYO raises $800 mn from SoftBank, others at valuation of $4 bn

OYO to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020 The round which is expected to give Oyo a valuation of $3-4 billion also saw participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Greenoaks Capital. Oyo has also received a commitment of an additional $200 million, bringing the total amount to $1 billion in this round. This money is also expected to be coming from the same set of investors. Launched in May 2013, by 23-year old Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo used to aggregate select rooms across hotels and offer them on its website. Oyo now claims to have transitioned to a 100% full inventory full-stack fulfillment led platform. The company says it has 125,000 rooms in India and 87,000 in China.

According to Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Oyo China’s hospitality landscape is as fragmented as India's.

"China offers a tremendous opportunity both in terms of the market size and travelers. The country’s tourism industry is on the cusp of booming and flourishing and enjoys a steady influx of both domestic and international tourists," said Agarwal.