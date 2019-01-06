App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO to add up to 500 Townhouse hotels across India in 2019

In all, the company has 68 Townhouse hotels in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Pune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hospitality firm OYO is looking to add up to 500 Townhouse hotels across India during 2019 as part of its expansion plan, a senior company official said. In all, the company has 68 Townhouse hotels in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Pune.

"In 2019, OYO will be adding 400 to 500 Townhouse across key metros and leisure destinations in India," OYO Townhouse COO Ankit Tandon told PTI.

OYO's Townhouse hotels enjoy over 90 percent occupancy while witnessing a strong repeat from customers with nearly 50 percent of them choosing to return to a Townhouse for their next trip, he added.

"OYO is an urban innovator that continues to innovate and transform the world for its customers. Our focus is on availability, affordability and predictability," Tandon said.

The company has been devising a new-age technology to map a customer's journey and standardising the experience for them, he added.

"It is clear that Indian travellers are using smartphones and applications for their travel requirements and hence, we use big data analytics and AI to personalise customer experience," Tandon said.
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Oyo #Startup

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.