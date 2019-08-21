App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OYO to add over 3,000 employees in India over 6 months

The employees will be recruited across multiple functions, including business development, operations, service, sales and enterprise partnerships.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when major auto and IT companies are slashing employee costs, SoftBank-back OYO has said it will hire over 3,000 employees in the next six months to strengthen its workforce in India.

The development is aligned with the hospitality company's commitment towards investing RS 1,400 crore by 2019-end in India and South Asia business.

Currently, the company claims to have over 9,000 employees in India.

The new employees will be hired across multiple functions, including business development, operations, service, sales and enterprise partnerships.

The company had earlier committed to hire over 2020 technology experts and engineers by 2020. It claims to have crossed that target.

"With the addition of over 3,000 employees over the next six months, we are reiterating OYO's commitments towards adding value to the country’s hospitality industry by continuing to provide a great experience at an affordable price to guests while building strong relationships with asset owners," said Aditya Ghosh, CEO - India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes in a statement.

OYO in April received funding from US-based home-renting company Airbnb. Earlier, it had raised over $1 billion from investors that included SoftBank, Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Business #Oyo #Startup

