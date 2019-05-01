OYO to acquire Amsterdam-based Leisure Group for $415 million

Softbank-backed Oyo is acquiring Amsterdam-based @Leisure Group from Axel Springer, the media technology company for an undisclosed amount.

@Leisure Group, through its Belvilla, DanCenter, and Danland brands, offers more than 30,000 fully managed holiday homes across 13 countries in Europe and through its Traum-Ferienwohnungen brand, offers a subscription-based home management service with over 85,000 homes across 50 countries.

The acquisition will help Oyo move a step closer in realizing its vision of becoming a global real estate brand while maintaining leadership in the hospitality industry.

Globally, Homes presents Oyo with a massive opportunity of $2 trillion across 100 million homes covering vacation rentals and urban homes. Europe is the largest market accounting for 30-40% of this total supply.

“With Europe spearheading the vacation and urban home rental trend globally, @Leisure Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on its experience and insights aided with Oyo's full stack approach towards building the world’s largest global vacation rentals business. If one were to look at Europe alone, there is an ever-increasing demand for vacation homes with an increasing trend of booking an entire home. Through this acquisition, the size and scale of the opportunity can be immediately unlocked for Oyo's Homes business. Today, more than 2.8 million holidaymakers from over 118 countries book their holiday every year with @Leisure Group. The combined strength of both brands can scale the opportunity multifold," said Maninder Gulati, Oyo's global chief strategy officer.

Tobias Wann CEO of @Leisure Group, will join Oyo’s leadership group as CEO, Vacation Homes, Oyo Global.

Launched in 2017, Oyo Home already has over 15,000 villas and apartment units globally.

"@Leisure Group has become one of the best integrated holiday home providers in just four years under the excellent leadership of Tobias Wann and his colleagues. Last year it achieved a record EBITDA of more than EUR 24 million. For Oyo Hotels & Homes, it is thus a perfect platform for driving forward further consolidation in this segment," said Andreas Wiele, president Classifieds Media Axel Springer SE.