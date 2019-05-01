App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OYO to acquire Amsterdam-based Leisure Group for $415 million

The acquisition will help OYO move a step closer in realising its vision of becoming a global real estate brand while maintaining leadership in the hospitality industry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Softbank-backed Oyo is acquiring Amsterdam-based @Leisure Group from Axel Springer, the media technology company for an undisclosed amount.

@Leisure Group, through its Belvilla, DanCenter, and Danland brands, offers more than 30,000 fully managed holiday homes across 13 countries in Europe and through its Traum-Ferienwohnungen brand, offers a subscription-based home management service with over 85,000 homes across 50 countries.

The acquisition will help Oyo move a step closer in realizing its vision of becoming a global real estate brand while maintaining leadership in the hospitality industry.

Globally, Homes presents Oyo with a massive opportunity of $2 trillion across 100 million homes covering vacation rentals and urban homes. Europe is the largest market accounting for 30-40% of this total supply.

related news

“With Europe spearheading the vacation and urban home rental trend globally, @Leisure Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on its experience and insights aided with Oyo's full stack approach towards building the world’s largest global vacation rentals business. If one were to look at Europe alone, there is an ever-increasing demand for vacation homes with an increasing trend of booking an entire home. Through this acquisition, the size and scale of the opportunity can be immediately unlocked for Oyo's Homes business. Today, more than 2.8 million holidaymakers from over 118 countries book their holiday every year with @Leisure Group. The combined strength of both brands can scale the opportunity multifold," said Maninder Gulati, Oyo's global chief strategy officer.

Tobias Wann CEO of @Leisure Group, will join Oyo’s leadership group as CEO, Vacation Homes, Oyo Global.

Launched in 2017, Oyo Home already has over 15,000 villas and apartment units globally.

"@Leisure Group has become one of the best integrated holiday home providers in just four years under the excellent leadership of Tobias Wann and his colleagues. Last year it achieved a record EBITDA of more than EUR 24 million. For Oyo Hotels & Homes, it is thus a perfect platform for driving forward further consolidation in this segment," said Andreas Wiele, president Classifieds Media Axel Springer SE.
First Published on May 1, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Business #India #Oyo #Startup #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes ...

Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusin ...

After Poll Violence, Only Central Forces To Be Deployed at All Booths ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match at Ch ...

2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics

From 'UP ke Ladke' to BJP's 'Team B', How Equations Between Akhilesh & ...

Brad Pitt Splashing Millions on a Special Gift For Ex-Wife Jennifer An ...

Pakistani Tyrion Lannister Has Made His Acting Debut, Should Lookalike ...

Pakistan Holds Talks with IMF Delegation Over Proposed Bailout Package

Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame

Russo Brothers Explain Captain America's Ending in Avengers Endgame

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Contesting in Varanasi would have limit ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Fake WhatsApp post spells misery for Maharashtra vendor

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Here are the top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50 in April

Kanchana 3 edges past Rs 100 cr at worldwide box office; Madhuraraja b ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Cyclone Fani: As East Coast prepares for another summer-time disaster, ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS rules against South African, says 'discrim ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.