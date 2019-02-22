App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oyo launches operations in Japan through joint venture with Yahoo

Oyo Life aims to enter the housing rental segment in the country, targeting the young and growing population of Japan, starting with students and young professionals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Softbank-backed Oyo on February 22 announced the commencement of its operations in Japan  through a joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corporation to form Oyo Technology and Hospitality Company.

Japanese entrepreneur and former Japan market leader for Handy and Booking.com, Hiro Katsuse, has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity.

Through this entity, Oyo will bring its housing rental product from India, Oyo Living, re-christened as Oyo Life to Japan beginning March.

Oyo Life aims to enter the housing rental segment in the country, targeting the young and growing population of Japan, starting with students and young professionals.

"The joint venture between Yahoo Japan and Oyo will combine Yahoo’s marketing and distribution capabilities with Oyo’s ability to transform and manage rental housing properties with the help of technology," the company said in a statement.

The home rental real estate industry is large and growing with a market size of 12 trillion yen.

Oyo last raised $100 million from Star Virtue Investment, an entity controlled by the Chinese cab-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which was part of a 1 billion round the company had announced in September.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Oyo #SoftBank #Startup

