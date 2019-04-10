App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oyo launches cloud kitchens, entry into food delivery biz imminent

The company has hired Chandan Agarwal as the head of food and beverage and cloud kitchen unit.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

Flush with funds, SoftBank-backed hospitality firm Oyo is mulling a foray into the food delivery space with the launch of in-house cloud kitchens, a person privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

The company has hired Chandan Agarwal as the head of food and beverage and cloud kitchen unit. He is the co-founder and former chief operating officer of  cold-pressed juice company Fresh Food Concepts Pvt Ltd which sells its products under the brand name Imagine.

According to Agarwal's LinkedIn profile, he joined Oyo in December and is working towards "building multiple food brands to service customer demand, in-house and external through online ordering, maximizing kitchen infrastructure utilization beyond traditional room and restaurant dining services, through new concepts of food delivery, retail etc."

To begin with the company has started listing its cloud kitchens on online food delivery firms such as Swiggy and Zomato. The idea is to study the market first before they open their own platform for ordering.

related news

Oyo has been running the project since the last two months across select metro cities.

"That is the initial thing which has gone live and they will keep evolving it.  Eventually they will sell through their own platform. To set up a food business, two things are required -- kitchen and an app with a huge amount of traffic. They have both," said the source quoted above.

"Food is all about quality. The easier way to sell that hypothesis is by selling it on other platforms, so that is what they are doing. It is all about whether or not people are liking your food. The hypothesis has to be proven. Once that happens, they will sell through their own app," the person added.

According to multiple people, the company has started off with the brand name Adrak and will soon be launching more brands. Mint reported about Oyo's plans to launch Adrak first.

"Everyday one and a half lakh people come to Oyo's app and make a transaction. Leading food delivery firms on the other hand must be having 5-6 lakh orders but the aggregate order size is Rs 300. On the contrary Oyo's ticket size is three to fives times of this. From a transaction and stickiness perspective Oyo's app is equal to any of the leading food delivery firms. So the logical thing is to do it themselves eventually. There is no deadline for the launch but the team is in place and all I can say is that yes Oyo is going to evolve from where it is today," said the source.

Oyo declined to comment on the specific queries of Moneycontrol. In a statement, the spokesperson said: "As the largest hotel chain in India, operating franchised and lease assets, we do have an active play in the F&B business with an average of about 25 percent of our revenue coming through the kitchens we operate in our some of our hotels and hence culinary design and good food experience are valuable to us. We have nothing further to announce at the moment."

However, in an interaction with Moneycontrol last month, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Oyo, had said that the company runs F&Bs in over 500 of its buildings across the country.

"As we run them, we are increasingly seeing that this is an important part for the customer in terms of experience. People love great home cooked meals. But at the same time, it (food and beverages) also contributes upto 25 percent of our revenue share in some of our brands. Which means there’s a large enough impact it can create for us. Now with that said, we are very focused on our in-hotel, in-room dining sort of an experience at this point in time. If we do consider to distribute our food produce in a different way, we will let you know in the future but our mindset remains that of the real estate operator and the food producer for now," he had said.

Oyo last announced a fund raise from US-based firm Airbnb in addition to a $1 billion funding round from investors including SoftBank and ride-hailing firm Grab, operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Indonesia and Malaysia.

After a blip in 2016, food delivery sector is gaining back popularity with every investor wanting to have a stake in the game.

While food delivery is a cash guzzling business, companies have been aggressively trying to work out the unit economics. Zomato recently reported that it garnered about 75 percent of its total revenue of the financial year ending March from the food delivery segment. It has also claimed that some tier 3-4 cities have already turned unit economics positive for them along with few high density neighborhoods in large cities.

Swiggy had announced a $1 billion fund raise in a round led by existing investor Naspers.

Oyo was also reported to be in talks to acquire cloud kitchen startup FreshMenu. There is no immediate clarity on the status of that deal.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Oyo #Startup #Swiggy

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaa ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: ...

Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisa ...

Restaurants in Bengal Find 'Sweet Spot' in Elections

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm at Amsterdam Airport Over No ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Find out why HDFC Securities is bringing back Tata Motors under covera ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.