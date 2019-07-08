App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal in talks to buy back shares worth $1.5 billion: Report

To fund the buyback, Agarwal is reportedly in talks with banks and financial institutions in India, Japan and Europe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ritesh Agarwal, founder of hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Home, is in talks with early investors Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners to buy back shares, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Three sources told the paper that the 26-year-old founder plans to take his shares in the company up from the current 10 percent, to around 30 percent. Taking into consideration the stakes held in the firm by employees and the management, this may go up to around 32-33 percent.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

To fund the buyback, Agarwal is reportedly in talks with banks and financial institutions in India, Japan and Europe. He hopes to raise $2 billion in secured debt and will pledge his shares in the process, another source told the paper. A mix of primary and secondary transactions would then push the value of the company to around $10 billion.

Another person familiar with the development told ET that this move by Agarwal came after SoftBank bought back some shares from Greenoaks, as part of a secondary transaction. He then began discussions to raise promoter and management control in the company. This is the third such attempt by a SoftBank-funded founder in India.

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal was the first to do so in 2017, followed by Snapdeal's founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 05:56 pm

