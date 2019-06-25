OYO crosses 5 lakh room inventory in China, to invest $100 million in 2 years

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes on June 25 said it has crossed 5 lakh rooms inventory in China, and plans to invest $100 million in that country in next two years as part of ongoing expansion.

OYO Hotels and Homes is investing in China for quality as well as system improvements and customer service.

Within a span of around one and a half year of operation in China, OYO has expanded its presence to over 337 cities and 5 lakh rooms, the company said in a statement.

"The company has allocated approximately $100 million out of the $600 million earlier committed to being invested in China, towards quality & system improvements and customer service in the next two years," said OYO China COO Sam Shih.

Besides, OYO also claimed that it has now become the largest single hotel brand in China.

"As we move into the next phase of growth at OYO, our focus will continue to be on hiring and retaining top talent while at the same time optimising operational efficiency across all departments," Shih added.

OYO China has also announced appointment of Zhu Lei as its Chief Revenue Officer, who would be responsible for driving occupancy across OYO hotels in the country.

Besides, he would also oversee offline sales and online travel agent (OTA) channel portfolios.