App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oyo acquires Copenhagen-based data science company Danamica

Earlier this August the company had committed to invest €300 million in the vacation homes business in Europe, with a special focus on strengthening technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Softbank-backed Oyo has acquired Copenhagen-based data science company Danamica for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this August the company had committed to invest €300 million in the vacation homes business in Europe, with a special focus on strengthening technology.

With the acquisition of Danamica, Oyo looks to drive growth by leveraging dynamic pricing across all its brands - Oyo Home, Belvilla and DanCenter.

Close

Additionally, Oyo and its real estate partners around the world will benefit using data sciences for improved yield.

related news

“We are delighted to announce our acquisition of Danamica, a Europe based, machine learning and business intelligence company specialized in dynamic pricing, that will help us be more accurate with pricing, leading to higher efficiencies and yield for our real estate owners and value for money for our millions of global guests, both everyday travelers and city dwellers, that choose an Oyo Vacation Homes as their abode," said Maninder Gulati, global head, Oyo Vacation and Urban Homes and chief strategy officer, Oyo Hotels and Homes.

With the implementation of machine learning-enabled pricing and revenue management, customers will be able to book a vacation home at the best price.

"Oyo and Danamica have a shared understanding of the importance and impact of AI and data science. Like Oyo, we recognize the untapped potential in the vacation rental industry that can be fulfilled with a data-driven approach. We are therefore confident that we have found the right home for us in Oyo and are excited about the prospect of using our expertise in pricing and machine learning to further help Oyo’s continued growth and success,” said Mads Westberg and Rune Larsen, founders, Danamica.

Similar to airlines, and ride-sharing companies, Oyo has dynamic pricing in the hospitality industry to create a level-playing ground even for an independent, small hotelier or homeowner.

Its pricing, inventory allocation, and revenue management are driven by a machine learning-based algorithm for prediction. The algorithm analyses 144,000 data points every hour and makes 60 million price changes every day globally with a prediction accuracy of 97%.

Oyo last announced an investment from US-based home-renting company Airbnb in April. Earlier, it had raised over $1 billion from investors that included SoftBank, Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab.

Oyo's founder and group chief executive Ritesh Agarwal also recently signed a $2-billion primary and secondary management investment round to buy back some of the company's shares.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Oyo #SoftBank #Startup

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.