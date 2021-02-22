Over 8 crore traders to participate in Bharat Band protest on February 26: CAIT

Source: Reuters

Over 40, 000 trade associations, representing eight crore traders of the country, will participate in the Bharat Vyapar Bandh on February 26, said Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The agitation has been announced to oppose recent GST amendments and demanding a ban on Amazon's business in India.

The CAIT is demanding a new Press Note in place of Press Note No.2 of the FDI policy by removing all escape routes for foreign funded e-commerce companies.

The agitation is being supported by All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA)t, the apex body of transporters which has also announced Chakka Jam of transport on February 26.

Several other leading national trade associations including All India FMCG Distributors Association, Federation of Aluminium Utensils Manufacturers Association, Northern India Spices Traders Association, All India Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, All India Women Entrepreneurs Association and All India Computer Dealers Association, among others are participating in the protest.

The business community which was enthusiastic about the goods and service tax (GST) system when it was introduced now feels depressed because of wide complications in GST compliance and imposition of huge penalties even for small unintentional errors.

CAIT has also been demanding strict action against marketplaces who are flouting the Indian laws.

"Government should immediately impose a ban on business activities of Amazon in India and since Flipkart is also doing similar things, a time bound investigation should be ordered against Flipkart and all law offenders should be brought to books," CAIT said in a statement.

Last week, the traders' body also accused retail giant Narayana Murthy of helping Amazon circumvent Indian laws.

India doesn't allow marketplaces to sell their own inventory to the consumers. E-commerce companies have therefore devised preferred vendor model. As per the recent report of Reuters, almost two third of Amazon's business came from 35 preferred vendors on its platform at least till 2019.