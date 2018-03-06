App
Mar 05, 2018 07:47 PM IST

Ontario Government to invest $50 million in VC funds focused on life sciences

Ontario's new venture capital fund focused on life sciences is designed to respond to the challenges faced in raising capital by innovative, high-potential life sciences companies to scale up and reach global markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After investing over USD 300 million in globally recognised startups such as Shopify and Ecobee, the Government of Ontario now plans to invest up to USD 50 million in venture capital funds focused on life sciences.

The Ontario Capital Growth Corporation (OCGC), an agency that manages the Canadian province's venture capital equity interests, has issued an interest to identify fund managers to partner with other institutional investors such as corporations, banks and pension funds across the world including in India.

This healthcare fund will help life sciences firms access the capital they need to grow their business, creates jobs and compete globally.

"Providing much-needed capital to growing life sciences companies is a crucial step towards a strong and sustainable life sciences ecosystem. Supporting high-potential life sciences companies will create good jobs and help commercialise technologies and services for improved healthcare at home and around the world, "said Reza Moridi, Minister of Research, Innovation and Science.

It will also help businesses foster new discoveries, including new technologies, treatments and cures for illnesses while supporting high quality, knowledge-based jobs for people across the province. It will also drive Ontario’s ability to attract and retain talent.

"Capital financing, including venture capital, is essential for many innovative companies. OCGC is pleased to play a role helping Ontario-based companies scale-up and succeed at home and in global markets, " said  Steve Romanyshyn, OCGC President and CEO.

OCGC, the venture capital agency of the government of Ontario, was created to promote and develop the venture capital sector in Ontario, so that more high-potential technology companies have access to the capital needed to grow and prosper.

