Online presence will help foreign companies gauge market before investing in retail outlets

The government's move to allow foreign companies to set up online stores ahead of the launch of an offline outlet in India will not only bring in more investments, but would allow companies to test fertile areas before investing in offline infrastructure, experts have said.

Earlier, online trade by foreign retailers was disallowed if they didn't have offline presence in the country.

According to reports, US-based manufacturer Apple would start selling its devices online in India within a few months. This will be ahead of the launch of its first retail outlet in the country. Products such as iPhones, iPads and Mac would be available for purchase online.

Experts believe that the move will benefit numerous smaller companies apart from large global firms.

"Currently pure marketplaces are not allowed to own inventory. But under the new policy if a single brand retail trading entity wants to set up their online stores, they will be able to own the inventory and sell it," said Atul Pandey, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

"There are multiple small Chinese and other local foreign brands who don't have the appetite to invest like top companies. In that case why should they set up stores in the offline domain. They can simply come and sell online now through e-commerce. This would also help them understand the market as to where to set up stores eventually if they have to," he added.

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is expected to launch operations in India ahead of fall 2019. Some single brands that recently entered India include names such as Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and Sweden-based Ikea. They started operations via 100 percent foreign direct investment by setting up their own stores.

"The government is harmonising fdi and non-fdi based e-commerce and simplification of single brand retail could well lead to greater liberalisation in the overall sector" he added.

"In India the warehousing norms are generally clearer than urban commercial real estate. Even the land is often cheaper for warehousing than for setting up large format retail stores. Thus online could well be the way forward," said Avimukt Dar, a partner at law firm IndusLaw.