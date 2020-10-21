172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|online-festive-sale-goods-worth-3-1-billion-sold-in-first-4-5-days-redseer-5994181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online festive sale | Goods worth $3.1 billion sold in first 4.5 days: Redseer

The gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at $2.7 billion a year ago

Priyanka Sahay

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart have sold goods worth around $3.1 billion in the last 4.5 days of the online sale event, according to a report by research and consultancy firm Redseer.

The first few days of this year’s online sale season saw a more explosive start as compared to the year before when the overall gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at $2.7 billion.

The sales have been driven by affordable products, smartphones and growth of customers in the Tier 2 cities. A bunch of these customers include people who have migrated back to their hometowns from metro cities following the pandemic.

Close

Redseer had forecast a sale of $4 billion during the first five-six days.

While Flipkart began its six-day Big Billion Days (BBD) on October 16, Amazon, for the first time, has announced a month-long Great Indian Festival from October 17.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Amazon #BBD #Flipkart #GIF #RedSeer

