Online festive sale | Goods worth $3.1 billion sold in first 4.5 days: Redseer

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart have sold goods worth around $3.1 billion in the last 4.5 days of the online sale event, according to a report by research and consultancy firm Redseer.

The first few days of this year’s online sale season saw a more explosive start as compared to the year before when the overall gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at $2.7 billion.

The sales have been driven by affordable products, smartphones and growth of customers in the Tier 2 cities. A bunch of these customers include people who have migrated back to their hometowns from metro cities following the pandemic.

Redseer had forecast a sale of $4 billion during the first five-six days.

While Flipkart began its six-day Big Billion Days (BBD) on October 16, Amazon, for the first time, has announced a month-long Great Indian Festival from October 17.