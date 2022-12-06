Online consultation platform DocsApp shuts down, merges with parent MediBuddy

Healthcare platform MediBuddy on December 6 said it will shut down online doctor consultation brand DocsApp and merge it completely with the company at a time when the much-talked-about funding winter is compelling Indian startups to restructure and renew strategies to survive.

The merger was first announced in June 2020, in a cash-and-stock deal. Back then, the company said both brands had agreed to continue existing independently.

In a statement today, MediBuddy said it will facilitate the transition for all DocsApp subscribers to its platform. Bengaluru-based DocsApp was founded by IITians Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane in 2015.

“We’re very glad to be onboarding some of our most valued DocsApp customers onto the new MediBuddy platform. Our advanced technology and extensive network go a long way in helping us cover a larger portion of the population in terms of quality healthcare solutions,” said Kannan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of MediBuddy.

Founded in the year 2000, Medibuddy offers 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services on its platform.

More recently in July, MediBuddy acquired Clinix, another online doctor consultation platform specialising in rural India. MediBuddy said its acquisition of Clinix will help it to further scale its operations and expand services to the interiors in rural India.

The company also raised $125 million in its series C funding round from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India in February this year.

Moneycontrol News

