Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One97 Communications widens net loss to Rs 1,606 crore

As of March 2018, the company had over 20 subsidiaries, including Paytm Entertainment Ltd, Paytm Financial Services Ltd, Paytm Money Ltd, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
One 97 Communications Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates online payments firm Paytm, widened its loss to Rs 1,606 crore during the financial year ending March 2018 against Rs 903 crore during the previous financial year, according to the Registrar of Companies filing, sourced from data firm Tofler.

The company raised $1.4 billion from SoftBank during this financial year.

The total income on a consolidated basis however rose multi-fold to Rs 3,314 crore during the financial year 2017-18, against Rs 780 crore, a year ago.

The group's e-commerce business Paytm Mall, which is run under Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, reported a loss of Rs 1,787 for a total revenue of Rs 774 crore during the period under review.

In 2016, One 97 Communications hived off its online retail platform into Paytm E-commerce Private Ltd (Paytm Mall).

As of March 2018, the company had over 20 subsidiaries, including Paytm Entertainment Ltd, Paytm Financial Services Ltd, Paytm Money Ltd, among others.

The company had also been on an acquisition spree during the financial year. It had acquired two coupons and deals platform Nearbuy and Little in December.
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 07:40 pm

tags #One97 Communications #PayTm #Startup

