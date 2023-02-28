 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

ONDC starts giving discounts to scale transactions to 5,000 per day

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 28, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

ONDC has aggressively ramped up its seller base to more than 10,000 at present from just about 1,000 at the end of last year.

Representatative image

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has initiated a strategy to boost purchases of food, grocery, and home decor items by providing discount coupons to users on the network. It plans to run the discounts through March so as to scale the number of transactions per day on the network to 5,000 from the current 200, according to people close to the developments.

“It is one of the mechanisms to ensure that more transactions happen. We have not decided on how much we will spend. Ultimately, it is the network participants who would need to give such discounts to attract more users,” said a source.

The network, which is backed by the Indian government and seeks to break the dominance of a few large platforms in e-commerce and food delivery sectors like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato, has aggressively ramped up its seller base to more than 10,000 at present from just about 1,000 at the end of last year.

This comes even as ONDC started an incentive scheme for seller-side apps to onboard more merchants in December. Later, the incentive scheme was revised to include discounts for buyers and sellers as well.