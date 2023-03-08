 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olympic shooter Heena Sidhu to feature in video game

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

SuperGaming has partnered with Heena Sidhu to feature her as a character in its upcoming battle royale game Indus.

Heena Sidhu's in-game backstory will form a crucial part of Indus's universe, the startup said in a statement.

Heena Sidhu, an Olympic athlete and the first Indian pistol shooter to achieve a world number one ranking by the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), is set to be featured as a playable character in an upcoming video game made by Pune-based game development firm SuperGaming.

The game, called Indus, is a battle royale game, a popular genre where players fight each other until only one is left standing. SuperGaming has partnered with Sidhu to incorporate her as a character in the game, complete with a unique backstory that will play an integral role in the game's universe, according to a statement from the startup.

“I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gun play and how all of it translates into Indus,” Sidhu said "Indus’ Heena has the right aspects of my attitude and personality"

Indus, which is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology, features the Indus Valley civilisation as the backdrop of the story and is set in ‘Indo-Futurism,’ which the company describes as a futuristic world that is “unapologetically Indian in its exploration and representation of science fiction.”