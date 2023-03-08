Olympic shooter Heena Sidhu to feature in video game

Heena Sidhu, an Olympic athlete and the first Indian pistol shooter to achieve a world number one ranking by the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), is set to be featured as a playable character in an upcoming video game made by Pune-based game development firm SuperGaming.

The game, called Indus, is a battle royale game, a popular genre where players fight each other until only one is left standing. SuperGaming has partnered with Sidhu to incorporate her as a character in the game, complete with a unique backstory that will play an integral role in the game's universe, according to a statement from the startup.

“I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gun play and how all of it translates into Indus,” Sidhu said "Indus’ Heena has the right aspects of my attitude and personality"

Indus, which is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology, features the Indus Valley civilisation as the backdrop of the story and is set in ‘Indo-Futurism,’ which the company describes as a futuristic world that is “unapologetically Indian in its exploration and representation of science fiction.”

Read: How SuperGaming plans to build India's Fortnite with Indus "At SuperGaming, we take the term 'putting India on the global gaming map' seriously," says Roby John, co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming. "Heena's track record of excellence speaks for itself with putting India on the global map for shooting, this made collaborating with her the obvious choice."

Here’s why startup hub Bengaluru is the world’s second-slowest city In addition to Sidhu's character, SuperGaming also unveiled another character called Mor-Ni, described as a folk hero amongst the Yaksha cult, as per a company statement. “Mor-Ni is an expression of India’s rich history with a look into the future,” John said “The initial thought was trying to answer how Indian culture, such as the well-established, recognisable symbols like the Indian peacock and Indo-fashion elements would look like from the lens of Indo-Futurism, while being highly inspired from the idea of creating a strong female character that exudes elegance, glamour, pride, and confidence.” SuperGaming said both these characters will be available in Indus at launch. People can currently pre-register for the game on Android, with pre-registrations for iOS and iPadOS users expected to follow soon. The game will also be available on personal computers (PCs) and video game consoles in the future.

Moneycontrol News