App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola raises around $16 million from J3T Ventures, HBM Investment, others 

The development comes less than a month after Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal invested $21 million in the company.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

SoftBank-backed Ola has raised another tranche of around $16 million from at least nine new investors, including J3T Ventures and HBM Investment in its ongoing Series J round, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) and sourced from data intelligence firm PaperVC.

Petite Pond, Omar O Raucci, Lyon Assets Inc, Steven Price and Tina Price and THC Ventures 12 are some of the other investors who participated in the round.

The round takes the company's valuation to around $6 billion.

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which owns and operates Ola, is allotting 53,024 preference shares having a face value of Rs 10 to the investors.

related news

The development comes less than a month after Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal invested $21 million in the company.

Ola had raised $1.1 billion from China's Tencent Holdings and existing investor SoftBank Group in October last year and said it was in talks to raise another $1 billion.

This latest fund raising activity is a part of the $1 billion announcement which the company has been raising in tranches.

In India, Ola operates across over 100 cities. It has also expanded overseas. For instances, in Australia, it has set-up operations in seven cities. It claims to have registered 40,000 drivers on its app in Australia.

The company is also focusing on non-core business such as food and bike rides. Last month, it announced a strategic partnership with scooter sharing firm Vogo. It plans to invest in 100,000 scooters on the Vogo platform for $100 million.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Ola #Sachin Bansal #Startup

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.