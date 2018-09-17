App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola raises $50 mn from Sailing Capital, China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund

This $50 million to be raised by Ola is expected to be a part of the $1 billion, the company has been trying to raise.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News 

SoftBank-backed Ola has raised $50 million in a fresh round of funding from Hong Kong-based private equity firm Sailing Capital and China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund, a Chinese state-backed investment fund, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The valuation is pegged at around $4.3 billion.

The documents were sourced from data intelligence platform Paper.vc.

While $50 million is a paltry amount for the ride-hailing firm, both Sailing Capital and China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund are investors that are known to be investing into upcoming startups across the world.

The development also comes at a time when Ola is aggressively expanding its operations internationally.

Six months after foraying into Australia, Ola launched its operations in the United Kingdom in September.

While in India, Ola operates across over 100 cities, in Australia it has set up operations in seven cities. It claims to have registered 40,000 drivers on its app in Australia.

Globally, it has over 1 million driver partners who generate around a billion rides every year. The company claims to have 125 million customers across the globe.

The domestic ride-hailing firm is also locked in an intense battle for market leadership with the US-based rival, Uber.

However in India, while Ola operates across 110 cities, Uber so far has expanded its business to around 26 cities.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 09:41 pm

tags #Business #Ola #SoftBank #Uber

